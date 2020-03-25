Burnham-On-Sea town centre has fallen silent this week as the Prime Minister’s three-week lockdown came into affect to halt the deadly spread of Coronavirus.

Under the new measures announced by Boris Johnson, people must stay at home except for shopping for key necessities, daily exercise, any medical need, and travelling to and from essential work.

A Burnham-On-Sea.com reader collecting food supplies took these photos of the empty scenes in the town centre on Tuesday (March 24th) and said it was “humbling and a huge relief to see people are staying away, reducing the likelihood of the virus spreading.”

Strict social distancing measures have been put in place at the small number of Burnham shops remaining open.

Truckles is only allowing one customer in the shop at a time, above, while Sea Foods is restricting it to two people at once.

Shops open include Truckles, Gardiner-Whites, Sea Foods, Kyffins Health Food Store, Bargain Booze, newsagents GW Hurleys and Toy Cupboard, banks, and chemists including Boots, Superdrug and Well Pharmacy.

Supermarkets remain open as well and many Burnham businesses are also offering delivery services – see the full list here.

Shops selling non-essential goods have been shut and gatherings in public of more than two people who do not live together is now prohibited.