Burnham-On-Sea shops offering delivery services during Coronavirus outbreak

Burnham-On-Sea shops and businesses are offering delivery services the area to help those affected by Coronavirus. 

Burnham-On-Sea.com has compiled this useful guide, in conjunction with Burnham Chamber of Trade, to help readers access useful services and support local businesses.

Burnham-On-Sea shops offering delivery services:

The Pet Shop
Pet supplies
01278 782598

Del Mondo
Pizza, burgers and fast food deliveries
01278 789993

Kebab Kitchen
Kebabs and fast food
01278 788880

GW Hurleys 
Newspapers and essentials
01278 782554

Boots
Key pharmacy prescriptions
Prescriptions phone line via store

Gardiner Whites
Full stock of fruit, veg and deli items
01278 787211

Smoke House
Hot smoked food
Via Facebook page

Subway 
Fresh subs and sandwiches
Via Just Eat

Superdrug
Chemist supplies
Delivery via website (currently delays)

Sweet Shack 
Confectionery
Via website thesweetshack.co.uk or calling 01278 784786 for limited slots

Toy Cupboard
Newspapers and magazines
01278 782960

Treats Pizza
Pizza menu
01278 781008

Jemima’s Quality Cakes and Catering
Roast meals delivery
07796 500882

Gorilla Vapes
Vaping supplies
Via website

Please contact us if your firm is not listed and would like to be included.

 

