Burnham-On-Sea shops and businesses are offering delivery services the area to help those affected by Coronavirus.

Burnham-On-Sea.com has compiled this useful guide, in conjunction with Burnham Chamber of Trade, to help readers access useful services and support local businesses.

Burnham-On-Sea shops offering delivery services:

The Pet Shop

Pet supplies

01278 782598

Del Mondo

Pizza, burgers and fast food deliveries

01278 789993

Kebab Kitchen

Kebabs and fast food

01278 788880

GW Hurleys

Newspapers and essentials

01278 782554

Boots

Key pharmacy prescriptions

Prescriptions phone line via store

Gardiner Whites

Full stock of fruit, veg and deli items

01278 787211

Smoke House

Hot smoked food

Via Facebook page

Subway

Fresh subs and sandwiches

Via Just Eat

Superdrug

Chemist supplies

Delivery via website (currently delays)

Sweet Shack

Confectionery

Via website thesweetshack.co.uk or calling 01278 784786 for limited slots

Toy Cupboard

Newspapers and magazines

01278 782960

Treats Pizza

Pizza menu

01278 781008

Jemima’s Quality Cakes and Catering

Roast meals delivery

07796 500882

Gorilla Vapes

Vaping supplies

Via website

Please contact us if your firm is not listed and would like to be included.