Burnham-On-Sea shops and businesses are offering delivery services the area to help those affected by Coronavirus.
Burnham-On-Sea.com has compiled this useful guide, in conjunction with Burnham Chamber of Trade, to help readers access useful services and support local businesses.
Burnham-On-Sea shops offering delivery services:
The Pet Shop
Pet supplies
01278 782598
Del Mondo
Pizza, burgers and fast food deliveries
01278 789993
Kebab Kitchen
Kebabs and fast food
01278 788880
GW Hurleys
Newspapers and essentials
01278 782554
Boots
Key pharmacy prescriptions
Prescriptions phone line via store
Gardiner Whites
Full stock of fruit, veg and deli items
01278 787211
Smoke House
Hot smoked food
Via Facebook page
Subway
Fresh subs and sandwiches
Via Just Eat
Superdrug
Chemist supplies
Delivery via website (currently delays)
Sweet Shack
Confectionery
Via website thesweetshack.co.uk or calling 01278 784786 for limited slots
Toy Cupboard
Newspapers and magazines
01278 782960
Treats Pizza
Pizza menu
01278 781008
Jemima’s Quality Cakes and Catering
Roast meals delivery
07796 500882
Gorilla Vapes
Vaping supplies
Via website
Please contact us if your firm is not listed and would like to be included.