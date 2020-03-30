Police say a Closure Order has been issued in Highbridge to tackle a ‘nuisance premises’ in the town in a bid to halt anti-social behaviour.

Officers have given a statement in support of a successful application for a possession order at the County Court for an address in Parsons Road, Highbridge.

It comes as Police in Highbridge work with the force’s local anti-social behaviour (ASB) team and partner agencies to tackle problem premises in the town. In the past nine months four nuisance properties have been dealt with.

Officers successfully obtained closure orders from magistrates for two homes last summer, in June and July 2019, after residents reported anti-social behaviour linked to drug crime.

The team also worked with a private landlord to tackle similar issues at a third property in December 2019.

All three addresses now have new tenants and officers say they are no longer getting reports of ASB.

Neighbourhood Inspector Joe Piscina told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This sort of action really is a last resort.”

“The team works hard tackle this sort of issue by engaging with the individuals involved, using Acceptable Behaviour Orders and other tactics.”

“Officers will also put people in touch with support services and offer safeguarding if people are vulnerable and being taken advantage of.”

“However, we will not hesitate to work with our partners to make sure communities do not have to endure the misery of this sort of drug-related ASB.”