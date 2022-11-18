A Burnham-On-Sea play area is set to see £5,000 of upgrades, it has been announced by Sedgemoor District Council this week.

The authority will undertake the work at Burnham’s Winchester Road play area, pictured, from mid-December.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun said: “The works are costing £15,000 and consist of removing the ageing timber toddler climbing frame and two toddler swings as they’re no longer viable to maintain.”

“These will be replaced with an assault course trim trail and new toddler swings.”

The council adds that the successful contractor for the work will be Wicksteed, which has also undertaken other recent play area upgrade work in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Pictured: Burnham’s Winchester Road play area before the upgrade work