A fundraising Santa run is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday December 4th for charity in memory of a local boy who died of cancer.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

The annual festive ‘Santa Express Run’ will be held in aid of Clic Sargent and Love Musgrove on Sunday 4th December on Burnham-On-Sea Beach. Entry is £10 per runner and registration will be from 10am with the run starting at 11am.

Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Santa Express Run was initially formed by a group of friends joining for a run to celebrate Joe’s memory and it has now grown into a local sponsored event which we hope to run every year.”

“Fancy dress is welcome and is encouraged but it is not compulsory.”

“The routes start from the jetty and are 5km or 10km. There will also be stalls and entertainment.”

“All winners will be awarded a medal and goodies on the finish line. There will be prizes for the best fancy dress!”

For more details, email organiser Nikki at nikki_stent@hotmail.co.uk or see justgiving.com/JoeEvents

She thanked Weston College for its support of the event and other local businesses.