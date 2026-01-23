Burnham-On-Sea Police issue appeal after woman dies in collision with car

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a fatal collision in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday 22nd January.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at 7.19pm after the collision, which involved a pedestrian and a car being driven in Berrow Road near Burnham Community Centre.

“Sadly, and despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene, the pedestrian, a woman in her seventies, died at the scene,” confirms a Police spokesperson.

“While formal identification has not yet been completed, her next of kin has been informed. They are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer, and our thoughts are with them.”

“The driver of the car was uninjured.”

“To allow emergency services to respond and for officers to complete initial investigative work at the scene, Berrow Road was closed for several hours, but it later reopened.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision – and who has not yet spoken to an officer – or anyone who has any dashcam footage to get in touch.

If you can help, call Police on 101 using the reference number 5226020234.