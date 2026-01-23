5.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 23, 2026
Serious collision closes Burnham-On-Sea's Berrow Road
News

Serious collision closes Burnham-On-Sea’s Berrow Road

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A busy Burnham-On-Sea road was closed on Thursday evening (January 22nd) following a serious collision.

Multiple Police and ambulance crews were called to the incident in Berrow Road at around 7pm near the entrance to Burnham Community Centre.

A Police spokesman confirmed: “Emergency services were at the scene of a serious collision on Berrow Road in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“The road was closed between Victoria Street and Westfield Road with motorists advised to seek alternative routes.”

No further details were immediately released by Burnham-On-Sea Police.

