Burnham-On-Sea Police seize 200 cannabis plants in drugs raid and arrest man

Burnham-On-Sea Police have made an arrest after discovering over 200 suspected cannabis plants in a raid on a former bank building in the town centre.

Officers swooped on the former HSBC bank building in College Street early this morning where they made the find of cannabis plants across three floors.

It comes after local residents reported a suspicious smell coming from the property.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Neighbourhood police carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a premises in College Street, Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday 10th March.”

“Officers gained entry to the property on Wednesday morning and discovered more than 200 suspected cannabis plants being grown across three floors.”

“Western Power were called to help make the electricity supply safe and officers remained at the scene for much of the day carrying out forensic investigations and clearing the plants and growing equipment.”

The Police spokesman added: “A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and remains in police custody at the time of writing.”

The bank premises has been vacant for four years. HSBC closed the branch in 2017, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here at the time.

The property was due to be turned into flats after a planning application for the site was partially approved in 2019, as reported here.