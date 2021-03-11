Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel is set to offer take-away Mothers Day meals this Sunday (March 14th).

The pub will be offering its normal roast dinner services this Sunday, as well as a special Mother’s Day 2 or 3 course meal.

Landlord Ryan Andress says: “It’s a special day for mums everywhere so we wanted to do something extra for our local customers.”

“Two courses with discount cost £12.20 and three courses with a discount cost £14.07 while child’s two courses are £5.09 and three courses are £7.18 with discount.”

“Starters include Prawn Cocktail served with fresh baked roll; Tomato Soup served with fresh baked roll; or Dirty Wedges – topped with Bacon and Cheese.”

“The mains include roast dinner choices of Beef, Chicken or Pork. A vegetarian option is available. All are served with Roast and New Potatoes, Stuffing, Yorkshire, Cauliflower Cheese, and a Pig in Blanket. Roasted Vegetables (Honey Paranip, Carrot and Red Onion) and Seasonal Vegetables Peas and Broccoli. A range of deserts are also on offer.”

Contact Ryan on 07305449236 or text him and he will confirm the order and arrange a collection time and payment details.