A Burnham-On-Sea postman is set to run the London Marathon next Spring for a special cause.

Dean Williams, 36, will be taking on the 26.2 mile challenge to raise as much money as possible for Children with Cancer UK. He is currently seeking local sponsors.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “If I’m honest, I am nervous about running this sort of distance but I am also very excited too to be able to run in such a well-known event for a great charity.”

“My dad has run several London Marathons, so I would like to keep it going in the family! Once I’ve done it, the pressure will then be all on my son Rio to complete one!”

“I’ve recently started training, and although I have run several half marathons for charity, I know that running a full marathon is a different ball game!”

“I appreciate that it is a difficult time to ask for sponsorship, but please consider sponsoring me for this great charity.”

“If there are any local companies out there that would like to sponsor me then I am happy to wear a logo to promote their company too.”

“Children with Cancer UK support children and young people with cancer and their families by supporting the Beads of Courage Oncology Programme in the UK, providing free fun days out, funding vital support services and free accommodation close to children’s hospitals across the UK.”

“They also fund vital services to provide better care and practical support for young cancer patients and their families during and after childhood cancer treatment.”

Dean’s JustGiving page is here.