Over 100 people have been arrested across Somerset this month in connection with drink or drug driving offences as the Police’s ‘Operation Tonic’ Christmas campaign continues.

Police have so far made 110 arrests as part of a winter crackdown on drink and drug drivers across the Avon and Somerset force area.

During Operation Tonic, leading up to the festive season, increased numbers of officers will be out and randomly stopping vehicles and conducting roadside tests.

Following the latest figures, a force spokesperson said: “The risk posed by drink/drug drivers is significant and our work will continue.”

“There is no safe way to drink or drug drive.”

Members of the public can report anyone who is suspected of drink or drug driving. If they know about someone who is currently driving under the influence then they should call 999 or in less urgent cases then call 101 or report online at www.avonandsomerset.police. uk/OpTonic. Alternatively, members of the public can make reports through Crimestoppers.