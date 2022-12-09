Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas tree festival is set to return this weekend for the first time since 2019.

A record number of 39 sparkling trees will go on display for a fortnight at St Andrew’s Church.

The popular free-to-enter festival will be open to the public each day up to Christmas. It has been runing for 11 years but did not go ahead in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

Local businesses and groups from across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week been setting up and decorating their trees with unique items according to different themes.

Rev Richard Allen, who organises the event, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We delighted to be bringing back the Christmas tree festival again this year after a break of several years. ”

“Many people in the area look forward to visiting this colourful festival which brightens the church during the whole festive period and also involves many different community groups and companies.”

The Christmas Tree Festival will be dedicated at a family friendly service this coming Saturday (December 10th) at 6.00pm.