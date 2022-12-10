Father Christmas will be dropping in at Highbridge’s Apex Leisure and Wildlife Park today (Saturday, December 10th) to give out treats to children visiting his festive grotto.

A colourful grotto has been created thanks to The Friends of Apex Park who have transformed the park’s information office located next to the main car park in Marine Drive.

“Santa will be in place for the visit between 1pm-4pm when children of all ages are very welcome to come along and meet him,” says a spokeswoman.

“Entry is free of charge and all children must be accompanied by an adult.”