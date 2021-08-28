Burnham-On-Sea Regatta winners announced after four days of sailing action

The winners of Burnham-On-Sea’s 73rd Sailing Regatta have been announced after four yacht races in Bridgwater Bay.

The event was held over three weekends, with sailing taking place in the estuary between Burnham and Stert Island and visible to seafront walkers.

The final race was held on Saturday morning (August 28th) to determine this year’s overall winners. The Harry Gratton Regatta Cup for the overall winner went to Sean Curran onboard Merlin. Joint second overall were Marmalade and Enchanta.

Burnham Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been a really good regatta with four well-supported races. We had 13 yachts taking part in the final race on Saturday which was really great to see and I thank everyone who took part and supported us.”

This year’s results were: Race 1 was won by Merlin, with second place going to Enchanta and third Super Sapphire. Race 2 was won by Merlin, with second Marmalade and third Super Sapphire. Race 3, which was held in gusty winds, was won by Walrus, with second place going to Springtide and third Super Sapphire. Race 4 was won by Scamp, with second place going to Merlin, and third Hirta Star.

Four gig rowing boats also took part in a race on Saturday, with two gigs from Burnham, one from Bristol and another from Combwich. Burnham Gig Rowing Club won the time trial race and clinched the first place, pictured below.

Race director Dave Barrett said there had been “great participation during the four races and it was fantastic to see so many boats taking part in Saturday’s final race.”