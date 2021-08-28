A family of swans have been rescued after being spotted walking along the A38 in Highbridge.

The two adults and four babies were rescued by a team from Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre near Highbridge Caravans.

Secret World’s Marlies Hebdon says: “They were rescued when they were walking in the main road and were at great danger of being hit by passing cars.”

“Three of our staff members went out to the caravan company to rescue them. Wayne, one of the firm’s employees helped catch and rescue them and he kindly offered to transport them to our centre for us in his vehicle.”

She adds: “We’d like to thank Wayne and Highbridge Caravans for informing us and helping us rescue this lovely family!”

Meanwhile, the charity is starting a fundraising challenge and is looking for people to raise £100 by the end of the year to help care for wildlife at its centre.

Marlies adds: “You could help us unlock more donations and potential match funding if you can pledge to raise or donate £100 for our Big Give Christmas Challenge. All you need to do is make a pledge – a promise to donate – of £100 or more by midnight on Sunday 5th September.”

“You’ll then have until the end of 2021 to raise the money and pay it in by 14th January 2022. You could set yourself a challenge and ask for sponsorship, run an event, or simply ask your friends, family and colleagues for donations! You can make your pledge at https://www.thebiggive.org.uk/s/pledge… “

“If you’re choosing to fundraise for your pledge, please wait till you’ve heard from us before you get started. You will need to collect donations yourself and hang on to them until after 7th December, so no JustGiving or other similar fundraising pages. We’ll send you full instructions and everything you need to make it a success.”

“A pledge to this appeal will go so much further than a regular donation and will help us keep injured and orphaned wildlife safe and warm this winter.”