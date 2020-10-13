A Burnham-On-Sea resident is to hold a sponsored walk on Saturday 24th October to raise awareness of breast cancer and to raise money for the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Mandy Starks will be walking from the town’s jetty to the yacht club and then around Apex Park them back into Burnham.

She says: “It’s ‘Wear It Pink Day’ on 23rd October and I was diagnosed with breast cancer cancer in January.”

“I had all my treatment and I’m in remission now. I will be doing a walk with friends and my dog dressed in pink.”

“When I’m out in town I will be wearing my pink outfit to raise awareness and to do fundraising for the charity.”

“Prim n’ Proper have a donation box in place as well so if anyone whats to donate money they can pop in there or find me on Just Giving here.”