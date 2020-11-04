Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens is inviting people in the Burnham-On-Sea area to submit their questions concerning policing and coronavirus for next week’s Facebook Live.

The PCC is encouraging local people to share their questions and concerns with her ahead of the webchat with the Chief Constable Andy Marsh on Tuesday 10th November at 11.30am.

Please submit your questions by tweeting the PCC @AandSPCC or by sending the PCC a Facebook message at @AandSPCC.

The Facebook Live session will be available at @AandSPCC and the PCC’s website.