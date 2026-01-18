Burnham-On-Sea residents invited to share food habits in new county-wide survey

Somerset Council’s Public Health team has launched a new survey asking residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area to share their everyday food habits in a bid to build a clearer picture of how people across the county eat.

The survey, which is open to all adults living in Somerset, aims to gather insights that will help shape future health projects and support communities to live healthier lives. It forms part of a wider piece of engagement with both residents and professionals involved in Somerset’s food system.

A spokesperson for the Public Health team says the information gathered will help them better understand behaviours, attitudes, and priorities around food across the county.

Cllr Graham Oakes, Somerset Council’s Executive Member for Public Health, Climate Change and Environment, says the findings will play an important role in future planning.

“The wellbeing of our residents is a priority,” he said. “By sharing your experiences and views, it will help us to better understand our community’s choices and priorities with food. Your views will help us understand what’s important and how we can help you.

“This is the first time we have carried out an annual population food survey, and we encourage residents to share their experiences with us.”

The survey takes around 15 minutes to complete, and everyone who takes part will be entered into a draw to win a £100 gift voucher.

The Somerset Food Survey is available here online now and will remain open until Saturday 31st January 2026.