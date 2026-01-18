5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jan 18, 2026
PHOTOS: Brent Knoll's traditional wassailing ceremony attracts crowds
News

PHOTOS: Brent Knoll’s traditional wassailing ceremony attracts crowds

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Brent Knoll’s Westcroft Cider Farm attracted crowds of spectators for its annual traditional wassailing event on Saturday evening (January 17th).

A flaming torchlit procession was held to mark the start of the Brent Knoll event, a centuries-old tradition that is said to banish evil spirits from the orchard for the year.

A ceremony took place in the orchard in which traditional songs were sung and gun shots  were fired to scare off the bad spirits, followed by the ceremonial placing of toast in an apple tree by wassailing queen Grace and Brent Knoll School pupils.

Brent Knoll School organised the family-targeted event for a second year and head teacher Chris Burman hailed it as a “great success.”

The school’s pupils enthusiastically joined in the singing during the orchard ceremony was led by John Page, who has been involved for over 25 years.

Brent Knoll postman and entertainer Tim Dean played in the farm’s barn afterwards along with musician Rhys Lewis and a performance by a group of bellydancers.

Burnham-On-Sea residents invited to share food habits in new county-wide survey
PHOTOS: Rich's Cider Farm near Highbridge draws 350 people for traditional wassailing

