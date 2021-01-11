An online quiz night is set to be held by Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club this evening (Monday).

The club’s manager Paul Hale is organising the free virtual event to help cheer up local people amid the ongoing lockdown.

“The quiz will be held at 7pm on our Facebook page and is open to all, regardless of whether you are a club member,” says Paul.

Prizes include a £20 voucher for the Saagar takeaway in addition to a bottle of prosecco with runners up prizes of chocolates and a voucher complimentary to Wookey Hole.

The club is currently temporarily closed due to the national lockdown.