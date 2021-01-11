“We’re working together to alleviate the pressure on Weston. That means some people are being taken to other hospitals at the point of arrival in the ambulance,” Ms Ross said.

The trust said the temporary measures would be kept under review. Ms Ross told the clinical commissioning group’s governing body that the system remains “incredibly pressured”.

“For the NHS, having a third lockdown is important for us to try and get ahead of the virus.”

“Our system remains incredibly pressured. Our particular pressure is in Weston.”

“The number of Covid cases in our hospitals is rising. At the end of December there were 235 patients in our three hospitals and every day we’re seeing that grow quite significantly,” she added.

In May last year, Weston General Hospital stopped accepting new patients due to a high number of Coronavirus cases. It was closed to new admissions between 25 May and 18 June. The trust later apologised after an internal investigation revealed hospital-acquired coronavirus infection may have contributed to the deaths of 18 patients.