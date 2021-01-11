Secret World Wildlife Rescue’s shop in Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Street has permanently closed and the charity is instead focusing its efforts on its town centre premises instead.

Secret World’s High Street charity shop opened last August as a temporary ‘pop-up’ premises to test its viability.

Charity founder Pauline Kidner tells Burnham-On-Sea.com it has been a success, adding: “We are signing a contract for a new lease for the High Street shop – we found the Victoria Street premises had become very quiet.”

“A lot of people who were visiting the nearby Post Office before the pandemic would also pop in and see us, but footfall numbers have been down for quite some time.”

“The High Street shop has worked well and we thank local people for their support,” she added.

The shop is temporarily closed during the current national lockdown, like all non-essential shops, but will re-open when it can.

Pauline added that Secret World also intends to open further new shops in Somerset in the future.