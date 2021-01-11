Hundreds of pounds have been raised for Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club thanks to local residents supporting its local Christmas tree collection service.

The club’s Duncan Britton has this week thanked residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge for their backing.

“We collected 112 trees for recycling which went far beyond our expectations,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Huge thanks go to all the residents who generously gave donations to the club and also to Terry Rickard at Burnham Waste for kindly recycling the trees for us free of charge. We are very grateful for his support in making the service viable.”

“Hillview has been unable to do any fundraising for many months so this was funding was greatly appreciated.”

The final tree, collected over the weekend, was the community Christmas tree outside Burnham’s Victoria Hotel, pictured above.

Landlord Ryan Andress said he was happy to support such a “great community group” with their fundraising.

Duncan adds that Hillview plans to repeat the collection of Christmas trees in January 2022 in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, the Huntspills, Bason Bridge and Brent Knoll.

“The funds will go towards building our entry at this year’s carnival which everyone hopes will be able to go ahead in November.”