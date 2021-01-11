Police issued seven fixed penalty notices after finding several people had travelled from Bristol to Cheddar Gorge ‘for kebabs’ over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday evening (January 9th) when officers found the vehicles and told them to leave. The occupants said they had wanted to “sit and eat kebabs”.

The fixed penalty notices were given due to a breach of the current Covid-19 legislation. According to the latest Government advice, you are only allowed to leave your house for essential activities, such as providing care, essential shopping, or for work if you cannot work from home. Avon and Somerset Police say a group of PCSOs also spent Sunday afternoon around Brean and Brean Down proactively promoting guidelines to stay at home and exercise local. They said it was “very busy on arrival but they slowly dispersed.”