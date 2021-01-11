Work to repair Burnham-On-Sea’s sea wall is set to start this week, the Environment Agency has confirmed.

As we reported in 2019, the agency has installed warning notices along several parts of Burnham seafront to advise walkers to take extra care due to the sea wall steps being damaged by years of stormy high tides.

The steps are crumbling apart in several areas and the Environment Agency – which maintains the wall – had initially planned for the repairs to be undertaken “early in 2020”, but the Covid pandemic delayed the work twice last year and it is now scheduled to finally go ahead this month.

Laura Lavery, Environment Agency spokeswoman, confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We plan to start work to repair the sea defences at Burnham during January.”

She adds: “The repair work will be completed during suitable tidal and weather conditions and are expected to take 10 weeks.”

“Although the repair works are needed, the defence scheme is still fully functional and is still performing as designed.”

Warning notices have been installed along The Esplanade to advise users to take caution and “beware of damage when entering the beach.”

They add: “Tidal action has resulted in localised damage along the sea defence. Please use additional caution when enjoying this area whilst we wait for our programmed repairs.”