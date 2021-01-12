Improvements to pedestrian safety around Churchfield School in Highbridge are nearing completion.

Somerset County Council has spent three weeks improving the footpath on Burnham Road, and adding built-out kerb lines to improve visibility.

A new zebra crossing has also be installed this week outside the school to improve safety for pupils.

Councillor John Woodman, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This work on Burnham Road is going to improve the safety of all pedestrians around the school, which is very busy in peak times.”

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page