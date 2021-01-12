Improvements to pedestrian safety around Churchfield School in Highbridge are nearing completion.

Somerset County Council has spent three weeks improving the footpath on Burnham Road, and adding built-out kerb lines to improve visibility.

A new zebra crossing has also be installed this week outside the school to improve safety for pupils.

Councillor John Woodman, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This work on Burnham Road is going to improve the safety of all pedestrians around the school, which is very busy in peak times.”