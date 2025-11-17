Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club celebrates 80 years of service at special lunch

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has celebrated 80 years of service at a special lunch with Rotarians and their partners.

Sunday’s event took place at the Batch Country House and was attended by 45 past and present members of the Rotary Club.

Following a three-course lunch, eight past Presidents shared highlights from their year in office, offering a fascinating and often light-hearted look back at the club’s achievements over the decades.

The District Governor and his wife joined the celebration, paying tribute to the club’s success and contributions to the community over 80 years, while also looking ahead to the future.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club’s next event will be the arrival of the Santa train carrying Father Christmas for the town’s Christmas lights switch-on this coming Saturday.