Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club raises £1,110 for charity during fundraising weekend

Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club raised hundreds of pounds for two charities during a fundraising charity day on Saturday, November 8th.

The event at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road saw an afternoon of rugby held along with activities for both Somerset Breast Cancer Now and BARB Search & Rescue.

The day included a game in which the 1st team played Avon XV in a home game and won 27-21. Alongside the action, organisers held a raffle through the weekend.

In a further show of community spirit, the club has pledged to donate £1 for every point that the Stags scored on Friday and Saturday, with the total also going to the charities.

A spokesman said £1,110 had been raised over the two days with the total being split between the two charities.