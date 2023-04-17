Nine members of Burnham-On-Sea’s Harriers Running Club will be taking part in the London Marathon this coming weekend.

The group are making final preparations in readiness for the 26.2-mile London Marathon on Sunday 23rd April.

Sue Nicholls, Matt Powell, Lesley Goulding, Hazel Thomas, Rich Gwilt, Phil Hobbs, Hannah Beech, James Gadd and Hannah Tucker will all be taking part.

“It’s the most runners we have had going from the club in modern times – many years,” says Matt. “Excitement is growing for the big day.”

And Sue Nicholls, 77, adds: “It’s my 12th London Marathon but I am looking forward to it just as much as the first – it’s the best race there is. The atmosphere and the warm support you get along the route is fantastic.”