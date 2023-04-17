A fly-tipper has dumped a large quantity of building rubbish in a rhyne at Brean, prompting a new council warning of high fines this week.

The pile of wood and building waste was found on Monday (April 17th) in a rhyne at Brean running alongside a lane off Red Road, as pictured here.

A Somerset Council spokeswoman said on Monday: “Fly tipping is a crime punishable by fine or imprisonment, a blot on the lovely local landscape and a potential threat to human health and that of wildlife and domesticated animals through injury or by polluting the environment.”

“It is the illegal dumping of waste. It is illegal to fly tip and anyone caught doing so is liable to prosecution, with fines of up to £50,000 or five years imprisonment.”

“The Council also has the power to issue Fixed Penalty Notices of £400 to anyone responsible for fly tipping. Where waste is dumped from vehicles, the person controlling the use of the vehicle can be prosecuted, even if the driver is not identified.”

“The Police have the power to seize vehicles used for fly tipping, while those profiting from crime can have cash, property and other assets seized. Somerset Council treats this problem very seriously and will take action against anyone caught fly tipping waste.”

Somerset Council is responsible for removing illegally dumped waste from public land and roadsides. However, the removal of illegally dumped waste from private land is the responsibility of the landowner or occupier.

If you discover fly-tipped waste, follow these steps:

Do not touch: fly tipped waste may be dangerous, as it can contain syringes, broken glass, asbestos, toxic chemicals or other hazardous substances.

Visually inspect it: try to determine what it is and how much there is.

Note the exact location of the waste and whether it is in a ditch or watercourse.

Do not disturb the site: there may be evidence that could identify and convict the culprits.

Report it to the Council

If you witness someone fly tipping:

Please try to record the following details such as registration number, colour, make and model of the vehicle used; a description of the person/s fly tipping; any photographic evidence; the time, date and location where it happened. Never approach fly-tippers as they may be violent.