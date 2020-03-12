Burnham-On-Sea seafront gets a battering as high winds whip up big waves

A high Spring tide combined with strong onshore winds to create these stormy scenes in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday evening (March 11th).

Plumes of spray and waves splashed over Burnham’s sea wall onto The Esplanade at high tide, as pictured here.

The Environment Agency has flood warnings in place this week along the Bristol Channel coastline during the high Spring tides.

Its staff closed Burnham’s flood gates on Wednesday evening at the jetty and Maddock’s Slade as a precaution.

Burnham Coastguards carried out a water rescue training exercise at high tide – and eagle-eyed readers will spot a Coastguard holding the metal rail in the sea in the video above.