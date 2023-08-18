Dozens of emergency services from across the West Country will be gathering on Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront on Sunday (August 27th) when the town’s rescue services day returns.

Scores of displays and demonstrations will be held on Burnham seafront and beach from 10am to 4pm with displays of hovercrafts, lifeboats, Coastguards, ambulances, fire engines and more.

The event, also known as the ESCAPE Day (the Emergency Services Community Awareness and Promotion Event), will see around 50 different emergency groups taking part.

The event is scheduled to be opend by the Mayor at 10.00am.

BARB Search & Rescue, the charity that operates Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts, has organised the popular event since it started in 2004.

Event organiser Roger Flower from BARB said: “It promises to be another great event – with many displays along the seafront and plenty of things to see and do.”

“It will be a super opportunity to see the work of our local emergency services at first hand and support them.”

They include BARB Search and Rescue, Burnham Coastguards, Burnham RNLI, Devon and Somerset Fire Service, Police, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Freewheeler Blood Bikes, Wessex 4×4, Exeter Raynet, Marine Life Rescue, RNLI Lifeguards, Somerset Civil Contingencies, Somerset Road Safety, AA Service, Burnham Radio Club, Model Hovercraft Association, Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets, Burnham Gig Rowing Club, Weston Hospice Care and the Royal British Legion.