Burnham-On-Sea Police were praised for their quick response after they turned away a group of travellers as they attempted to gain entry to the town’s BASC Ground this week.

Police were called to the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road shortly after 3pm on Thursday (August 17th) when several caravans and towing vehicles tried to gain access onto the playing fields.

A local resident assisted by Burnham Police managed to prevent them gaining entry through the gates and after a standoff, turned them away.

A spokesperson for the BASC Ground praised Police and residents for the quick response, saying it had prevented a large group on the playing fields.

Meanwhile, a group of travellers remains in place at the Cassis Close car park. Several community groups based there have had to cancel or relocate activities this weekend.