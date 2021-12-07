Stormy Burnham-On-Sea weather conditions

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Tuesday).

Storm Barra is set to bring heavy rain and strong gusts of winds, which are forecast to be at their peak during this afternoon and evening.

A deep area of low pressure will move across the UK from the Atlantic, bringing the stormy conditions, according to the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast.

Frank Saunders, a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, says: “Strong winds arriving across the west through the morning, will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.”

”Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”

Storm Barra is the second named storm of the season.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page