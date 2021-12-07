A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Tuesday).

Storm Barra is set to bring heavy rain and strong gusts of winds, which are forecast to be at their peak during this afternoon and evening.

A deep area of low pressure will move across the UK from the Atlantic, bringing the stormy conditions, according to the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast.

Frank Saunders, a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, says: “Strong winds arriving across the west through the morning, will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.”

”Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”

Storm Barra is the second named storm of the season.