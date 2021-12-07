Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society’s popular annual Christmas concert returns on Thursday, 16th December.

The group will be performing at 7.30pm in the Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs in Highbridge Road, Burnham.

A group’s Julie Skinner says: “We will be singing a selection of wonderful traditional Christmas music, including Pergoleisi’s Magnificat, all chosen by our new M.D James Davies B Mus (Hons).”

“We will also be joined by Yarrow Brass, who will be playing whilst you wait for the concert to begin and joining us for some of the wonderful Christmas music.”

“We really appreciate the continued support we receive from you, the audience each year.”

Tickets are priced at £8.50 which include a glass of wine and a mince pie and £5 for children including refreshments. They are available from Coffee, Cake & Curtains in Victoria Street, Burnham, and Sopha in Church Street, Highbridge. They will also be available from the choir’s website, choir members and on the door, subject to availability.

The society’s new Spring term will start on Thursday 6th January 2022 at 7.30pm in the Methodist Church Hall, Burnham to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“New members are always welcome – especially men, as they are the foundation of any choir!” adds Julie.