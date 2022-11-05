A Burnham-On-Sea town centre shop has unveiled an impressive display of craft poppies to mark Remembrance Day.

Dozens of the knotted poppies have been set up in the window of Burnham baby clothing shop Baby Bee Crafty in College Street.

The shop raised £261 aid of the Royal British Legion from a fundraising raffle for a hand-knitted poppy wreath.

Shop owner Lynn Gibbon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have had so much support from local people and lots of positive comments from passers-by about the display.”

She added that the display – which will be in place until Remembrance Sunday – features hand made poppies that have been created by Lynn and her sister Toni over the course of a year.

A spokesperson for Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of the Royal British Legion thanked them for their “wonderful support and dedication.”