A scaffolding platform has been built on Burnham-On-Sea’s jetty to enable thousands of fireworks to be launched for a spectacular display on Sunday evening (November 6th).

The display will start at 6.30pm, and the platform is in place to allow the fireworks to be launched despite the high tide.

The 20-minute fireworks display will be accompanied by a line-up of hit music from the past few decades.

The ‘spectacular’ fireworks – which will be launched by fireworks firm Skyburst – are a tradition on the night before Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which will be held on Monday November 7th.

Sunday’s fireworks display will be free of charge, however spectators will be encouraged to give donations to Burnham Rotary Club’s charity collectors along the seafront.

A Town Council spokesperson adds: “As part of the 2022 Carnival Weekend, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is delighted to once again bring a Grand Firework Display to The Esplanade. The display will be fired by Skyburst – The Firework Company of Bristol, to a musical accompaniment.”

“Everyone is welcome to the Esplanade to view the display. Entry to watch the display is free. With the increase in covid infection rates, spectators are encouraged to wear facemasks. The Rotary Club will be collecting donations on the night for local charities.”

“The event is funded by Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council with support from local businesses including Taste of the Orient, Burnham-On-Sea.com, Barrington and Sons Solicitors, and Positive Wealth Creation Ltd.”

“To help quickly reunite any lost children, free wristbands will be available from the

Toy Cupboard in Pier Street and the Information Centre. A mobile number can be written on the wristbands, which can be worn by children attending the event.”

A fireworks display did not go ahead in 2020 due to the pandemic but the Burnham fireworks did proceed in 2021, attracting large crowds of spectators.

The fireworks are weather dependent – for updates, check Burnham-On-Sea.com on the day.