Burnham-On-Sea town centre shops saw positive trade in the run-up to Christmas, but many businesses say free parking for shoppers is vital.

Burnham-On-Sea.com has spoken to a cross-section of businesses in the town centre this week to assess how trade has compared to previous years.

Colin Morris at GW Hurleys added: “Trade was up compared to 2018 for us – it wasn’t as some of the busiest years but overall we were quite busy, particularly during the last few days before Christmas when people realised they couldn’t get online purchases delivered in the time.”

He cautioned though: “I would like to see the council’s free parking expanded to cover the full month of December, rather than just the Saturdays leading up to Christmas. Town centre shops need free parking for shoppers during the whole month.”

Ron Bashford at Truckles Farm Shop in Burnham High Street said: “We were very well supported – it was a busy lead-up to Christmas for us. Overall trade was good and was on a par with 2018.”

Recently-opened jewellery shop Sassy in Burnham High Street also enjoyed a busy holiday season. “It was a very good first Christmas for us – a brilliant few weeks,” said Jude.

And Rhonda Mills at Sea Breeze art gallery and gift shop in Victoria Street, pictured below, which mainly west country fair trade goods, added: “We had immense pleasure in serving customers old and new during our 15th Christmas season. We look forward to continuing to support the local economy, keeping a relatively low carbon footprint and promoting our professional artists into 2020.”

Sweet Shack’s Lyn Lawrence added: “We held our own this Christmas and had a good year overall. I am hoping for good things for Burnham town centre in 2020.”

Books and Puzzles in Pier Street also saw a “busy few weeks leading up to Christmas – it was a good season for us.”

Boots chemist in Burnham High Street also saw a “busy Christmas period – we had a good December.”

Several other businesses also saw mixed trade while a small number reported it was down.