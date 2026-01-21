Burnham-On-Sea student plans six-day Kilimanjaro trek for charity

A Burnham-On-Sea resident is preparing for the adventure of a lifetime as she takes on a six‑day climb up Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for a charity bringing clean water and sanitation to communities in Kenya.

Freja Fleuriot, a former King Alfred School pupil who now studies at the University of St Andrews, is aiming to raise £2,990 by June 14th in support of Dig Deep, a student‑founded charity working to improve water access and hygiene for families in Bomet County, Kenya.

Freja says the cause is one she feels deeply connected to. “This summer I shall be climbing Kilimanjaro to fundraise for the student‑founded charity Dig Deep, located in Kenya and supplying clean water and sanitation to local people,” she explains.

“Dig Deep are working hand in hand with local communities, businesses and the Kenyan government to serve Bomet’s one million people clean water and hygiene.”

The charity focuses on long‑term, sustainable solutions, ensuring that children and their families gain lasting access to clean water, safe sanitation and good hygiene.

Freja’s fundraising target will be split evenly, with 50% going directly to Dig Deep’s projects and the remaining 50% supporting the cost of the expedition, which is organised and overseen by local teams in Moshi, Tanzania.

Her climb is scheduled to begin on 17th August 2026, and she says the challenge represents both a personal milestone and an opportunity to support meaningful change.

“This has been my main motivator to take on the mountain,” she says. “I am someone who supports positive forces of change and equitable means of aid for those in need. Dig Deep work closely with communities on the ground to ensure sustainable, long‑term changes to water access.”

Freja is encouraging local residents to support her efforts, whether through donations or by sharing her fundraising page. Her fundraising link can be found here