Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 21, 2026
News

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club thanks shoppers after collection for good causes

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Shoppers in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have been thanked for their generosity after a weekend collection at Asda raised over £175 for Rotary charities.

Members of the Rotary Club of Burnham-On-Sea staffed a collection point in the supermarket’s lobby, building on their long‑standing partnership with the store.

Rotarians said they were “delighted” with the response from shoppers, with the collection totalling £175.71.

The funds will be added to the club’s charity pot, which will be distributed to local causes at the end of President Alan Matthew’s term in June.

A spokesperson says the club is grateful for the continued support of the community and the opportunity to work with Asda on fundraising initiatives.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Rotary Club or getting involved can contact the club secretary at info@bos-rotary.org.

