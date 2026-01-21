6.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 21, 2026
Planning application submitted for new HMO in Highbridge’s Church Street

A planning application has been submitted to convert a former funeral directors in Highbridge into an expanded House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) offering seven bed‑sitting rooms.

The property at 98 Church Street previously operated with a ground‑floor commercial space and a three‑bedroom self‑contained flat above. The first floor has already been configured as a four‑bedroom HMO, including en‑suite bed‑sitting rooms and communal areas.

The new application seeks permission to create three additional bed‑sitting rooms on the ground floor, increasing the total number of rooms in the building to seven. A small retail unit will be retained at the front of the property, providing around 43sqm of commercial space.

The application – ref 11/25/00116 – is now with Somerset Council for consideration with comments open until February 13th.

