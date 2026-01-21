Community litter pick set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves and take part in a community litter pick later this month.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is organising the clean‑up event on Friday 30th January 2026, running from 10am to 12pm, with volunteers needed to help tidy streets and public spaces across both towns.

A Town Council spokesperson said: “We are seeking volunteers to join us in helping keep our towns clean and welcoming.”

“All equipment, including litter pickers and hi‑viz tabards, will be provided on the day, but volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves.”

Those wishing to take part are asked to register in advance by completing the form on the Town Council’s website or by emailing info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.

The Council has stressed that registration is essential, and must be completed by midday on Thursday 29th January, as spare equipment will not be available for unregistered participants.

The event forms part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to support local pride and maintain clean, attractive public spaces for residents and visitors.

Pictured: Last year’s community litter pick in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge