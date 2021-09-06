Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club’s new season has begun this week at Brean Splash Waterpark, and they are delighted to see all their swimmers back.

In direct response to Swim England’s recent campaign to raise awareness of many myths about swimming, Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club says it is here to support locals with their swimming.

“We run a learn to swim programme from the age of 4. You can learn to swim with us and then progress into the club environment where you can swim for fun, fitness or competitively, it’s up to you. We also have Master swimmers (18+) in the club so you can continue to swim with the club at any age.”

“We run internal fun galas, attend Open Meets where swimmers can achieve times which are recorded on an England Rankings website so they can measure themselves against other swimmers in the County, Region and Nationally.”

“We have had lots success at County and Regional standard swimming Championships and all our home internal and club level galas are very well supported and fun evenings are had.”

”All of our workforce are volunteers, our teachers are qualified, and we have an excellent Young Volunteer programme that supports our senior swimmers to learn teaching and coaching skills whilst supporting our junior squad.”

“This year, we welcome Brandon to the qualified swim teachers, Brandon learnt to swim with the club, became a valued and reliable volunteer and he has now been supported to complete the Level 1 Teacher’s qualification.”

“Later this year Amy and Madi will also join us as qualified teachers, having been volunteers prior to completing the Level 1 Teachers qualification.”

“Our current membership is 125 with a waiting list for our Learn to swim. If you are interested in joining please contact us via Facebook or our website and we would love to welcome you to the club.”

“For now, stay safe in the water and Covid related, we are here for you.”

See more at: https://www.swimming.org/swimengland/millions-failing-meet-swimming-standards/