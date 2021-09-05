Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s popular music and performing arts festival, BOSfest, have thanked spectators for their support after crowds of people flocked to the event over the weekend.

Visitors were treated to three days of free street art displays, live music and outdoor entertainment.

Music fans enjoyed two nights of local music in the Ritz Social Club on Friday and Saturday, with the final day taking place in the open air at the Manor Gardens on Sunday.

The largest local crowd at any event in the town since before the pandemic enjoyed music from Daft Folk, Dry White Bones, Idestroy, FOS Brothers and Vermin plus performances from Highbridge Youth Arts alongside kids entertainment and stalls.

Street artists also worked on their new art in the town centre, including Andrew Burns Colwill, Dammo, Aiden Ryan, Sam Gadden, Steve Pinches, Angus McBob, Jon d’oh, Dave Bryant, Simon, Gee, Diff and Ian Walker.

Organiser Tanya Dyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are absolutely delighted at how it’s all gone – the community gave us their support along with local councils.”

”All the bands and street artists have been amazing and our team of volunteers have really pulled together to make it such a success.”

Photos: The weekend action underway (Photis: Burnham-On-Sea.com, Mike Lang & Dave Burrows)