Members of Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club and Burnham Army Cadet Force held a joint community litter pick on Sunday (5th September).

Volunteers from the two groups worked together to collect a large quantity of litter during the organised session along Burnham’s Frank Foley Parkway.

“Unforeseen circumstances prevented several regular Rotary volunteers from attending, and the Club is particularly grateful to the Army Cadets for their valuable assistance,” a Rotary spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Pictured are Rotary President Elect David Stickels collecting litter from a ditch and the assembled group with their haul.

Rotarians pictured (top) are Terry Spragg, David Stickels and Jenny Eaton; not in photo are Don Evans, Richard Eaton and Keith Gough who also took part.

Burnham Rotary Club meets generally on the first and third Thursday evenings monthly (7pm for 7.30pm) at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club. There are other meetings at other venues in the area. The Club welcomes new members (male and female) and visiting Rotarians.