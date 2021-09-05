Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and RNLI lifeguards were called out on Sunday evening (September 5th) to help a lady on the town’s jetty who had dislocated her shoulder in a fall.

The incident was reported at 5.50pm, just ten minutes before the lifeguards ended their service for the summer.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “As the last day of the lifeguards’ summer season on local beaches drew to an uneventful end, it suddenly burst into life as they were made aware of a young lady who had fallen and dislocated her shoulder.”

“They quickly started helping her and an ambulance was tasked as she would need hospital treatment.”

“When we arrived we liaised with the ambulance team who were on scene and the lifeguards.”

“With an incoming tide, there was a chance of her getting wet so, after a few breaths of some pain-relieving gas, her arm was stabilised by the first responder and in a big team effort, she was placed on a stretcher, taken up the steps, ready for the incoming ambulance that was only a matter of minutes away.”

“Once they finished their initial assessment and further treatment, she was transferred to the ambulance for her onward journey.”

“We wish the brave young lady and her family all the best for a quick recovery. This was a great team effort from all the teams involved and a final chance to work with our associates from the RNLI for this season.”

“Although the lifeguards have now finished for this summer, the beaches still have the beach wardens and, as Coastguards, we are always on call should we be needed. If you need any emergency assistance at the beach then dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”