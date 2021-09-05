New timetables for bus routes in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been published.

Buses of Somerset, which operates a raft of services in the county, has unveiled the new-look schedules, which came into effect on Sunday September 5th.

The changes see some routes getting an increase in buses, as schools go back and coronavirus restrictions ease. “From September 5th we are making some changes to our buses around Somerset,” said a Buses of Somerset spokesperson. “We’ll be running more often.” For a full list of updated timetables, click here.

Meanwhile, restrictions on the use of Concessionary Bus Passes in Somerset will return to normal from today (Monday, 6th September).

As bus services in Somerset return to pre-Covid-19 levels and with students returning to schools and colleges, Concessionary Bus Pass holders will no longer be able to travel free of charge on local routes before 9.30am.

A spokesman says: “The restriction, which was temporarily lifted during the pandemic, only applies to journeys on the local bus network before 9.30 am on Mondays to Fridays. Travel will be free for pass holders at weekends and on Bank Holidays.”

“Please check timetables with the appropriate bus service operator before you travel.”