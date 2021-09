Burnham-On-Sea fire crews tackled a blaze which saw two sheds and adjoining fencing alight on Sunday.

A crew from Bridgwater was sent to a property in Burnham-On-Sea at just after 5pm.

“Two fire appliances attended a fire involving two sheds that had spread to adjacent fencing,” said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

“Crews put the fire out using one hose reel jet.” The cause was deemed as accidental and duty of care was left with the site owner, the spokesperson added.