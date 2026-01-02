Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club to host community bingo night on January 10th

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club is inviting local residents to a fun evening of bingo on Wednesday 10th January, with the aim of raising funds and bringing the community together at the start of the new year.

The event will be held at St Andrew’s Church Hall from 6.30pm to 9pm, and organisers say it’s the first time the club has hosted a social event like this.

“We’re hoping it will be entertaining and a chance for people locally to join us,” said a club spokesperson.

The evening will feature six games of bingo, with books available to purchase at £5 each, covering all six rounds. Bingo dabbers will also be available for £1.

Prizes will be awarded for one line, two lines and full houses, and a raffle will be held during the evening. Refreshments including tea, coffee, squash and cakes will be available to purchase throughout the event.

Those wishing to reserve a table can contact the club via Facebook Messenger, or simply turn up on the night. Updates and further details are available on the club’s Facebook page:

facebook.com/BurnhamOnSeaSwimmingClub

Organisers say they hope the event will become a regular fixture in the club’s calendar, offering a fun and relaxed way to support local sport.