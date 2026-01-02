Councillor drop-in session to be held at Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea

Residents of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to attend a Councillor drop-in session hosted by the Town Council on Tuesday 13th January 2026.

The event will take place at the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre from 6pm to 7.30pm, offering locals the chance to meet councillors, ask questions, and share ideas about the future of the area.

Organisers say the session is an opportunity for residents to learn more about Council services, upcoming plans, and how they can get involved in shaping community priorities.

The Town Council says it welcomes feedback from residents and encourages anyone with thoughts or concerns about local issues to come along and take part.