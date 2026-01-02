6.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jan 02, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsCouncillor drop-in session to be held at Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea
News

Councillor drop-in session to be held at Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Princess Theatre Burnham-On-Sea

Residents of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to attend a Councillor drop-in session hosted by the Town Council on Tuesday 13th January 2026.

The event will take place at the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre from 6pm to 7.30pm, offering locals the chance to meet councillors, ask questions, and share ideas about the future of the area.

Organisers say the session is an opportunity for residents to learn more about Council services, upcoming plans, and how they can get involved in shaping community priorities.

The Town Council says it welcomes feedback from residents and encourages anyone with thoughts or concerns about local issues to come along and take part.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club to host community bingo night on January 10th
Next article
BBC TV comedy filmed in Somerset to hit screens on January 7th

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

ESJ Counselling

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
6.1 ° C
6.1 °
3.1 °
82 %
6.7kmh
12 %
Fri
6 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
3 °
Tue
4 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com